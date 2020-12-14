UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Hopes 2021 Presidential Election Will Be Competitive

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:42 PM

Iranian President Hopes 2021 Presidential Election Will be Competitive

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that there will be tough competition during the 2021 Iranian presidential election

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that there will be tough competition during the 2021 Iranian presidential election.

"One more important task that is ahead - holding of the 2021 election. We hope that this election will be held successfully: with the participation of all parties and groups.

We hope that there will be good competition among the candidates," Rouhani said on Monday at a press conference.

In August, the Iranian Interior Ministry said that the presidential election would be held on June 18, 2021. According to the Irani law on elections, Rouhani will not be able to run for the presidency next year since he has assumed the post for two consecutive terms.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry June August Post All

Recent Stories

Lahoriites rejected PDM's narrative: Aon Hameed Do ..

1 minute ago

Two Russian men given jail sentences for Euro 2016 ..

3 minutes ago

London, Parts of South East England to Tighten COV ..

3 minutes ago

CDA plants 22,000 saplings

5 minutes ago

South Korea's Parliament Bans Cross-Border Flying ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Court Sentences Former Mayor to 9 Years in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.