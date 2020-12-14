Iranian President Hopes 2021 Presidential Election Will be Competitive

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that there will be tough competition during the 2021 Iranian presidential election

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that there will be tough competition during the 2021 Iranian presidential election.

"One more important task that is ahead - holding of the 2021 election. We hope that this election will be held successfully: with the participation of all parties and groups.

We hope that there will be good competition among the candidates," Rouhani said on Monday at a press conference.

In August, the Iranian Interior Ministry said that the presidential election would be held on June 18, 2021. According to the Irani law on elections, Rouhani will not be able to run for the presidency next year since he has assumed the post for two consecutive terms.