Iranian President Hopes to Further Deepen Relations With New Iraqi Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed hopes for the further deepening of friendly relations with Iraq during the recent phone talks with new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the presidential administration said on Monday.

"Stating that Iraq's independence, political stability, national sovereignty and integrity are very important for Iran, he [Rouhani] expressed hope that friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad must deepen," the administration said in a statement.

The president also said that Iran would be "alongside the Iraqi nation" to help ensure peace and stability in the region.

In addition, the parties noted the need to further develop trade and economic cooperation between the two countries through land borders and by activating border markets.

Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the new cabinet proposed by al-Kadhimi. Thus, the government was formed in the country for first time in five months. Al-Kadhimi has replaced caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned late last year amid nationwide anti-government protests that saw scores of protesters killed.