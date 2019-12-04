Iranian President Might Visit Japan in December - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could visit Japan before the year's end, Japanese NHK tv channel reported, citing sources in the Iranian and Malaysian governments.

The Iranian president is set to visit Malaysia for a summit in Kuala Lumpur that will gather prominent Muslim leaders, scholars and intellectuals on December 18-21.

According to the news outlet, Rouhani also could come to Japan before or after the event and is, in fact, very eager to do so.

If the president's visit takes place it will become the first one in 19 years.