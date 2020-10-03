UrduPoint.com
Iranian President Plans To Fine Individuals For Hiding Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Iranian President Plans to Fine Individuals for Hiding Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has announced plans to introduce a new fine to target individuals who try to conceal their COVID-19 infection, according to the website of the Iranian presidency on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020)

"Those who hide their disease should be fined," Rouhani said during a meeting of Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, as quoted by the presidential website.

According to the president, attempts to conceal a positive test for COVID-19 were "unforgivable," adding that the Iranian authorities must step up efforts to supervise and monitor the population amid the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

Tougher social distancing measures are also expected to be enforced in the Iranian capital of Tehran in order to curb the resurgence of the disease in the middle Eastern country, according to the president.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Iranian Ministry of Health has confirmed 468,119 positive tests for COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 26,746 people.

After experiencing a spike in cases in March, a new single-day record of 3,825 new positive tests was set in Iran this past Thursday.

