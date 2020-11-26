Iranian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Persian Gulf Security - Presidential Administration

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Persian Gulf by phone, the Iranian presidential administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the president of Iran during the telephone conversation expressed the hope that new events and changes in the international arena would help strengthen opportunities for dialogue within the region.

"We, the countries of the region, can solve our problems as neighbors and brothers. I have no doubt that in the coming months we will witness better conditions in regional ties with the help of each other," Rouhani said on his official website.