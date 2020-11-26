UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Persian Gulf Security - Presidential Administration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Iranian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Persian Gulf Security - Presidential Administration

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Persian Gulf by phone, the Iranian presidential administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the president of Iran during the telephone conversation expressed the hope that new events and changes in the international arena would help strengthen opportunities for dialogue within the region.

"We, the countries of the region, can solve our problems as neighbors and brothers. I have no doubt that in the coming months we will witness better conditions in regional ties with the help of each other," Rouhani said on his official website.

Related Topics

Iran

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

10 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

10 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

7 hours ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.