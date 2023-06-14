UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Raisi Arrives In Nicaragua

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua as head of an official delegation as part of a tour of Latin America, Nicaragua's Canal 4 reported.

Raisi arrived at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

His official visit is designed to strengthen bilateral ties, the broadcaster said.

Earlier, as part of a tour of Latin America, the Iranian president visited Venezuela, where, according to President Nicolas Maduro, 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company were signed.

