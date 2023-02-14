UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Raisi Begins Visit To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on Tuesday for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation including his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy and oil

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on Tuesday for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation including his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy and oil.

Raisi will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the capital Beijing, with the pair expected to sign a number of "cooperation documents", Tehran has said.

Iran and China have strong economic ties -- especially in the fields of energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment -- and in 2021 signed a 25-year "strategic cooperation pact".

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was launched almost a year ago, and Iran is already under huge US sanctions due to its nuclear programme.

Iran has emerged as one of Russia's few allies as Moscow has been pushed deeper into international isolation over the invasion.

