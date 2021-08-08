UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Raisi Receives First Dose of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received the first dose of the Iranian-produced COVID-19 vaccine, state-run Press tv reported on Sunday.

Raisi was administered the homegrown COVIran Barekat vaccine, the news said.

In early May, Iran began production of its first vaccine, developed by the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order jointly with Barekat Pharmaceutical Group. On June 14, the vaccine was approved for emergency use. Iranian authorities announced that three more domestic vaccines were expected to be authorized in the near future.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has already received both shots of COVIran Barekat in late June and July.

