Iranian President Rouhani Congratulates Pope Francis on Christmas Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday directed a congratulatory message to Pope Francis on the occasion of Christmas in the Catholic world, expressing hope for peace and justice among all religions.

"I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness and messenger of freedom, as well as the start of year 2020," a message posted on the Iranian president's official website read.

In the message, Rouhani wished health and success to the Pope and for "all followers of divine religions prosperity and felicity."