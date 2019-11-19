Iranian President Rouhani Slams US' Sanctions on Iran as Violation of International Norms

Washington's sanctions against Iran are a mistake and a violation of international norms, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, after the United States announced its plans to terminate the sanction waiver for the Fordow nuclear facility

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Washington's sanctions against Iran are a mistake and a violation of international norms, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, after the United States announced its plans to terminate the sanction waiver for the Fordow nuclear facility.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US would terminate its sanction waiver effective December 15, calling on Iran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities, launched as part of the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations.

"Sanctions are a big political and economical mistake of the US, as this is a measure taken in violation of international laws," Rouhani said when the new Australian ambassador was submitting credentials, as quoted on the official presidential website.

Iran started gradually reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' withdrawal from the 2015 deal.