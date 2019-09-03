UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Rules Out Likelihood Of Direct Talks With U.S

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:06 PM

Iranian president rules out likelihood of Direct talks with U.S

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out possibility of direct talks with the United States over Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out possibility of direct talks with the United States over Iran's nuclear program.

"We have never had any decision, at anytime, for direct talks with the United States," Rouhani said in an open session of the Iranian parliament on Tuesday.

Iran has always given "negative" response to the talk offers with the United States, he was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

However, "if the United States lifts its sanctions (against Iran), it would be possible for the United States to attend P5+1 talks," he said with reference to the Iranian past nuclear talks with the P5+1 group, namely, five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

Last week, Rouhani said that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran as a precondition for negotiations on the thorny issues.

Iranian officials have stressed that for any talks with the United States over the issues, Washington should return to the Iranian nuclear deal, from which it withdrew in 2018, and implement its obligation under the accord.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Washington Parliament Nuclear Germany United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt taking practical steps in field of IT: ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Health launches awareness campaign &qu ..

22 minutes ago

Dominic Cummings: Downing Street's disruptor in ch ..

1 minute ago

Light rain likely in Karachi

1 minute ago

China ensures effective regulation of nuclear safe ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Weigh All Factors Before Deciding to Join ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.