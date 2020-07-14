Iranian president says able to overcome impacts of U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran has been able to overcome the impacts of the U.S. sanctions, state TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran has been able to overcome the impacts of the U.S. sanctions, state tv reported.

"The Americans were expecting the country's economy to come to a halt after the onset of the sanctions, but today we have managed to run the country with reliance on oil-free economy," Rouhani said during his address to the government's Economic Coordination Headquarters.

While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the world economy and hampered the supply of basic needs even in some developed countries, the Iranian government has dealt with the difficult conditions with special arrangements, he added.

"This is a display of power and a major victory for the Iranian nation in the economic war," the president noted.

Since its unilateral exit from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018, Washington has been mounting pressure on Tehran through a series of sanctions.

In response, Iran has maintained a tough stance and scaled back its nuclear commitments.