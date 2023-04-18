Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, delivering a solemn speech on the Army Day, that the presence of Iranian armed forces in the Middle East is aimed at ensuring security in the region, and they are ready to mete out "a severe response" in the case of aggression from Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, delivering a solemn speech on the Army Day, that the presence of Iranian armed forces in the middle East is aimed at ensuring security in the region, and they are ready to mete out "a severe response" in the case of aggression from Israel.

"The presence of foreign forces threatens regional stability, but our armed forces provide security wherever they are present in the region," Raisi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

He also noted that "the slightest move" against Iran from Israel will face "a severe response" from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, which "will be accompanied by the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.

"The extra-regional and American forces should leave the region as soon as possible because it is in their own interest and in the interest of the region," the Iranian president said.

Additionally, Raisi said that the growing potential of the Iranian military was a message to the Western powers and reiterated that Tehran "protected the territorial integrity and security of the countries" in the Middle East.

Raisi was addressing a military parade that is held on Army Day in Iran every year since the Islamic revolution in 1979.