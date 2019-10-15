Iranian President Says Knows Who Hit Tanker in Red Sea

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the probe into a suspected attack on the nation's tanker that caused an oil to leak into the Red Sea was ongoing but hinted he knew what power stood behind it

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the probe into a suspected attack on the nation's tanker that caused an oil to leak into the Red Sea was ongoing but hinted he knew what power stood behind it.

An explosion hit the Sabiti commercial ship near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday. Iran blamed the blast on a rocket strike. It said the crew were not harmed.

The vessel is now drifting toward the Persian Gulf.

"I hope to see an end to our investigation soon. But it was obviously done by a certain regime with support from several other countries," Rouhani said at a press conference.

The alleged strike on the tanker comes after months of rising tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which accused the Islamic Republic of attacking its oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and off the United Arab Emirates' coast.