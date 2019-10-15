UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Says Knows Who Hit Tanker In Red Sea

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

Iranian President Says Knows Who Hit Tanker in Red Sea

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the probe into a suspected attack on the nation's tanker that caused an oil to leak into the Red Sea was ongoing but hinted he knew what power stood behind it

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the probe into a suspected attack on the nation's tanker that caused an oil to leak into the Red Sea was ongoing but hinted he knew what power stood behind it.

An explosion hit the Sabiti commercial ship near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday. Iran blamed the blast on a rocket strike. It said the crew were not harmed.

The vessel is now drifting toward the Persian Gulf.

"I hope to see an end to our investigation soon. But it was obviously done by a certain regime with support from several other countries," Rouhani said at a press conference.

The alleged strike on the tanker comes after months of rising tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which accused the Islamic Republic of attacking its oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and off the United Arab Emirates' coast.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Jeddah Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

30 minutes ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

32 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

32 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

32 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.