Iranian President Says Meeting With Biden Will Not Be Beneficial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told CBS on Friday that it does not seem appropriate for him to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly as this meeting will not be beneficial.

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly will be held from September 20-26.

"No. I don't think that such a meeting would happen. I don't believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial," Raisi said, as quoted by the broadcaster when asked whether he is open to meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Raisi added that the Biden administration told Tehran that it is different from the government of former US President Donald Trump but Iran has not "witnessed any changes in reality.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iranian nuclear deal, with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany) and the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.