Iranian President Says Moscow, Tehran to Expand Defense, Space Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that during his visit to Moscow the agreements on expanding defense and space cooperation were reached.

"During this visit, good talks were also held on the expansion of defense, aerospace and space cooperation, and it was decided that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Petroleum, as the head of the Iranian side of the Joint Economic Commission, will implement the agreements reached between the two countries," Raisi said in a statement published on the website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Raisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday on a two-day state visit, which included the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidents discussed a raft of issues ranging from bilateral cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the trade and economic sphere to current international and regional topics and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

Raisi also visited the Russian lower house, the State Duma, on Thursday, where he attended a plenary session discussed bilateral parliamentary relations and new formats of cooperation with State Duma's chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.