Iranian President Says Tehran, Moscow Will Benefit From Energy, Transport Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The potentials of Russia and Iran can complement each other in order to achieve the interests of the two countries, in particular, to develop energy and transport cooperation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said

On Monday, Raisi met with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran to discuss energy, trade, and transport cooperation among other things.

"The two countries have diverse, numerous capacities in the fields of energy, transit and transportation that can be activated for developing cooperation. The capacities of the two sides can complement each other, and their use can create regional benefits in addition to securing the interests of the two countries," Raisi said.

In turn, Volodin noted that Moscow's agenda is spurred by the desire of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Raisi to develop cooperation.

