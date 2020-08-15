UrduPoint.com
Iranian President Says UAE Making Mistake By Moving Closer To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, which is the "enemy" of the entire Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, which is the "enemy" of the entire Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, one of our neighbors has moved closer to the enemy of the Islamic world, the region, the killer of the Palestinians. It has decided to establish relations with the Zionist regime. This is an Islamic country where pious Muslims live, but their rulers have made a mistake," Rouhani said in a televised statement.

He also expressed hope that the UAE will turn off the chosen path, calling the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

"

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan would likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to officially seal the peace agreement.

Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

