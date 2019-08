Iranian President Says US Should Revise 'Incorrect' Middle East Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The United States should revise its policy toward the middle East and make steps aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday during the phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Tehran believes that the ease of regional tensions is beneficial for everyone and we hope that the Americans realize that the path they have chosen is incorrect, which will not have any winner. They have to change their behavior," Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential press service.

The Iranian leader pointed out that "some extraregional countries" were trying to destabilize the situation in the Middle East.

"Iran has put all its effort in this regard and believes that maintaining security in this region guarantees the development of the region, as well as the interests of its peoples," Rouhani stressed.

He added that Tehran was ready to negotiate with friendly nations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Tensions between Iran and the United States soared when US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement in May 2018. It took Washington less than a year to reinstate sweeping sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The situation in the Gulf waters further escalated in June following several isolated attacks involving oil tankers. The United States has claimed that Iran was behind the incidents, while Tehran has denied any wrongdoing. Iran subsequently shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan area, prompting threats from the United States.