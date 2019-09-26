Iranian President Slams UN for Inaction at Meeting With Secretary-General - Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the United Nations for "inaction and silence" during his meeting with the organization's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, a statement published on the Iranian president's website read on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Rouhani slammed the organization for being silent amid "aggression and economic terrorism" against Iran on the part of the United States, as well as Israel's actions against Palestinians, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, which Rouhani called crimes.

Moreover, the Iranian president detailed his so-called Hormuz peace initiative, aimed at ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the neighboring Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Rouhani reiterated his readiness to work together with the United Nations on the matter.

Guterres, in his turn, welcomed the initiative and reiterated his support for the Iran nuclear deal, which has been at risk of collapse since the US unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018.

Security in the Strait of Hormuz area deteriorated in June when several separate attacks involving oil tankers took place in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States claimed that Iran was behind the incidents, boosting its military presence in the area, while Tehran denied any wrongdoing. Moreover, Tehran shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan area, prompting threats by the United States.