UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Slams UN For Inaction At Meeting With Secretary-General - Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:20 AM

Iranian President Slams UN for Inaction at Meeting With Secretary-General - Administration

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the United Nations for "inaction and silence" during his meeting with the organization's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, a statement published on the Iranian president's website read on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Rouhani slammed the organization for being silent amid "aggression and economic terrorism" against Iran on the part of the United States, as well as Israel's actions against Palestinians, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, which Rouhani called crimes.

Moreover, the Iranian president detailed his so-called Hormuz peace initiative, aimed at ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the neighboring Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Rouhani reiterated his readiness to work together with the United Nations on the matter.

Guterres, in his turn, welcomed the initiative and reiterated his support for the Iran nuclear deal, which has been at risk of collapse since the US unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018.

Security in the Strait of Hormuz area deteriorated in June when several separate attacks involving oil tankers took place in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States claimed that Iran was behind the incidents, boosting its military presence in the area, while Tehran denied any wrongdoing. Moreover, Tehran shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan area, prompting threats by the United States.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone United Nations Syria Israel Iran Nuclear Iraq Oman Oil Tehran United States Lebanon June 2018 From

Recent Stories

Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option of Oil ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey's West Hit by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- Eur ..

9 minutes ago

Verstappen set for grid penalty at Russian Grand P ..

9 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to mental health issues in ki ..

9 minutes ago

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

22 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.