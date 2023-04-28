UrduPoint.com

Iranian President To Arrive In Damascus On May 3, Hold Meeting With Assad - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:03 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Damascus on May 3 to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported on Friday, citing sources.

An Iranian leader will visit Syria for the first time since 2010.

According to sources, Raisi's visit will last for two days, and the presidents will discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, especially in the economic field.

