Iranian President To Pay Official Visit To Tokyo On Friday - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Iranian President to Pay Official Visit to Tokyo on Friday - Deputy Foreign Minister

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Tokyo later this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Tokyo later this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit the Japanese capital, Tokyo, this Friday, in response to the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Araghchi said, as quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Earlier this month, Abe said that Rouhani's visit to Japan was under consideration, adding that Tokyo was looking forward to strengthening bilateral partnership with Tehran.

