Iranian President To Pay Official Visit To Turkey, Syria - Foreign Ministry

Published January 09, 2023 | 09:26 PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday President Ebrahim Raisi's forthcoming visits to Turkey and Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday President Ebrahim Raisi's forthcoming visits to Turkey and Syria.

"Upon invitation, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, is planning trips to Syria and Turkey," spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to discuss bilateral relations.

