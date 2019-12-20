Iranian President to Start Two-Day Visit to Japan for Talks With Abe on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a two-day visit to Japan starting Friday for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The upcoming visit will be the first trip of the Iranian leader to the archipelago nation in almost two decades and comes six months after Abe flew to Tehran amid a US-Iranian standoff in the Persian Gulf.

Rouhani and Abe are set to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, these talks are part of Tokyo's efforts to reduce tensions in the middle East.