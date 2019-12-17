Iranian President to Visit Japan on December 20-21 for Summit With Abe - Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a two-day visit to Japan starting Friday for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay a two-day visit to Japan starting Friday for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Rouhani's visit will be taking place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with the United States, following last week's sanctions that Washington imposed on Iran's shipping companies for alleged weapons trafficking.

"From 20th to 21st of December, H.E. Dr. Hassan ROUHANI, President, Islamic Republic of Iran, will visit Japan. During his stay, PM Abe will hold a Japan-Iran summit meeting with the president," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, Abe will address bilateral and international issues in his talks with Rouhani as part of Tokyo's continuing efforts to defuse tension in the middle East.

"Japan has been relentlessly making diplomatic efforts, in cooperation with relevant countries including the United States and Iran, in order to ease the tensions and stabilize the situation in the Middle East. PM Abe will exchange views candidly on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts," the ministry said.

In June, Abe paid a visit to Iran in an attempt to mediate the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington. He said earlier this month that Tokyo was looking forward to strengthening bilateral partnership with Tehran.