Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA Summit - Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday morning to participate in the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Iranian media reported on Wednesday

The sixth CICA summit will be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Raisi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from other countries and deliver a speech at the conference.

CICA is a multi-national forum established on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992.

The main objective of the format is to create conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the security sphere in Asia. A total of 27 regional states are CICA members. Eight countries and five international organizations are participating in the forum as observers. Since 2014, the CICA headquarters has been located in Astana.

Kazakhstan chairs the CICA in 2020-2022. The previous summit took place in 2019 in Tajikistan.