UrduPoint.com

Iranian President To Visit Kazakhstan For 6th CICA Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday morning to participate in the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The sixth CICA summit will be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Raisi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from other countries and deliver a speech at the conference.

CICA is a multi-national forum established on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992.

The main objective of the format is to create conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the security sphere in Asia. A total of 27 regional states are CICA members. Eight countries and five international organizations are participating in the forum as observers. Since 2014, the CICA headquarters has been located in Astana.

Kazakhstan chairs the CICA in 2020-2022. The previous summit took place in 2019 in Tajikistan.

Related Topics

Astana Tajikistan Kazakhstan 2019 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cove ..

Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cover Shortages - Deputy Prime Min ..

51 seconds ago
 Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA ..

Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA Summit - Reports

52 seconds ago
 Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on ..

Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on Swapping Griner, Whelan - Whi ..

54 seconds ago
 Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria ..

Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria Will Be Diverted To Southern R ..

3 minutes ago
 US to Announce Sanctions on Haiti Gangs, Security ..

US to Announce Sanctions on Haiti Gangs, Security Package Planned - Senior Offic ..

57 seconds ago
 Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable S ..

Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable Supplier in Long-Term

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.