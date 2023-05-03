UrduPoint.com

Iranian President To Visit Syria For First Time In Over 12 Years

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Iranian President to Visit Syria for First Time in Over 12 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus during an official two-day trip to Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian side on Wednesday.

Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials.

A number of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed during the trip, in particular, on economic cooperation, according to media reports.

It will be the first visit of the Iranian president to the Syrian capital since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. The last Iranian president to make a trip to Syria was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

Related Topics

Syria Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Damascus Visit Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

58 minutes ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

9 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

9 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.