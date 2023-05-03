Iranian President to Visit Syria for First Time in Over 12 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus during an official two-day trip to Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian side on Wednesday.

Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials.

A number of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed during the trip, in particular, on economic cooperation, according to media reports.

It will be the first visit of the Iranian president to the Syrian capital since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. The last Iranian president to make a trip to Syria was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.