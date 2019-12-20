UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Urges All Countries To Counter US 'Economic Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Iranian President Urges All Countries to Counter US 'Economic Terrorism'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Countries committed to the fight against terrorism must stand against the US economic terrorism as well, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

"The United States' sanctions are considered a kind of economic terrorism and countries that are active in the field of countering terrorism must counter the US' move," he said, as quoted by his press service.

Rouhani also touched upon the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The United States' unilateral withdrawal from international agreements like the JCPOA poses a threat to global peace and security," the president added.

He stressed that Tehran was doing everything possible to save the deal, expecting other sides to follow through on their commitments as well.

"We believe that the JCPOA is an effective model for reading peace and friendship among all countries," Rouhani stated.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

On May 8, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Reading United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

24 minutes ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

27 minutes ago

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution on ..

27 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Report 3.3% Incre ..

27 minutes ago

UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Milit ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.