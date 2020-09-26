UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Vows To Beef Up Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Iranian President Vows to Beef Up Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Amid Surge in Cases

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered for a toughening of the coronavirus-related restrictions, including the introduction of fines for non-compliance, amid the continuous spread of the infection, Iran's government said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered for a toughening of the coronavirus-related restrictions, including the introduction of fines for non-compliance, amid the continuous spread of the infection, Iran's government said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani told the Iranian response center that he had instructed the government to put together a special plan of action for countering COVID-19 and adopt a set of penalties for citizens who, specifically, do not wear face masks as prescribed.

"After being approved in the upcoming meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, this plan and pertinent regulations will be put in force first in Greater Tehran and next in other major cities across the country," Rouhani said, as quoted in a press release on the government's website.

The Iranian president also greenlighted local governors to "shut down any places or businesses in their provinces for a week if necessary."

As reported by Iranian state news agency IRNA, as part of the toughened health protocols, all religious activities for the Arbaʽeen holiday when Shia Muslims commemorate Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of prophet Muhammad, who was killed in a battle will also be canceled.

According to the latest situation report by the Iranian Ministry of Health, close to 440,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed as of Saturday, including more than 25,000 deaths and almost 370,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Muslim All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

19 minutes ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 Sep 2020

1 second ago

New Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry offic ..

2 minutes ago

Anti smog teams deputed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.