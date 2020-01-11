Iranian President Vows to Continue Probe Into Unintentional Downing of Ukrainian Jet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday to continue the investigation into unintentional downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 over Tehran by the Iranian forces.

"Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter page.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences," the Iranian president added.