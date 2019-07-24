Iranian President Vows to Down Foreign Drones Illegally Entering National Airspace

Iran will be destroying foreign unmanned aerial vehicles that will attempt to illegally cross into the Islamic republic's airspace, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Iran will be destroying foreign unmanned aerial vehicles that will attempt to illegally cross into the Islamic republic's airspace, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

In June, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, where tensions have been escalating recently amid Iranian-US confrontation. Washington said that the drone had been downed in neutral airspace.

"When the [US] drone was downed, [Iran's] response was professional and clear.

If such illegal entrances take place again, we will give the same response under relevant circumstances," Rouhani said, as quoted by his press service.

The relations between Tehran and Washington have been particularly tense recently, being aggravated not only by the Iran nuclear deal but also the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas, where several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin over the past couple of months. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has firmly denied any involvement.