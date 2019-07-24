UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Vows To Down Foreign Drones Illegally Entering National Airspace

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

Iranian President Vows to Down Foreign Drones Illegally Entering National Airspace

Iran will be destroying foreign unmanned aerial vehicles that will attempt to illegally cross into the Islamic republic's airspace, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Iran will be destroying foreign unmanned aerial vehicles that will attempt to illegally cross into the Islamic republic's airspace, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

In June, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, where tensions have been escalating recently amid Iranian-US confrontation. Washington said that the drone had been downed in neutral airspace.

"When the [US] drone was downed, [Iran's] response was professional and clear.

If such illegal entrances take place again, we will give the same response under relevant circumstances," Rouhani said, as quoted by his press service.

The relations between Tehran and Washington have been particularly tense recently, being aggravated not only by the Iran nuclear deal but also the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas, where several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin over the past couple of months. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has firmly denied any involvement.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear Oil Vehicles Tehran Same United States June

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Refutes Remark of Ukrainian Co ..

1 second ago

Ukrainian President Will Never Trade Crimea for Mo ..

3 seconds ago

IoK's mainstream parties term Trump's mediation of ..

6 seconds ago

Chinese Oil Trader Under US Sanctions Lacks Financ ..

7 minutes ago

Aleppo Market Included in UNESCO Cultural Heritage ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.