Iranian President's Visit To Russia To Give Impetus To Military Cooperation - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:38 PM

The recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia will give impetus to the Tehran-Moscow military cooperation, Russia's ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

"Undoubtedly, the visit of Iranian President Raisi to Moscow and the talks that were held will give a new impetus to the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including in the field of military cooperation," the diplomat said, adding that Moscow is optimistic about prospects for the cooperation.

