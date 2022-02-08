The recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia will give impetus to the Tehran-Moscow military cooperation, Russia's ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia will give impetus to the Tehran-Moscow military cooperation, Russia's ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

"Undoubtedly, the visit of Iranian President Raisi to Moscow and the talks that were held will give a new impetus to the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including in the field of military cooperation," the diplomat said, adding that Moscow is optimistic about prospects for the cooperation.