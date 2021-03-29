Iranian Producers Hope to Put Sputnik V Vaccine on Market by End of April - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Iranian producers hope to put Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on the market by the end of April, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In January, Tehran signed an agreement with Moscow on Sputnik V purchase and domestic production. The first batch of the vaccine was delivered in early February. The diplomat earlier told Sputnik that joint production could start in April.

"Two Iranian pharmaceutical producers, whose facilities will be used for producing Sputnik V, have said that they plan to put vaccines on the market by the end of April," Jalali said.

According to the ambassador, total monthly production can reach up to 9 million doses at the first stage.

Iran hopes to sign a second contract to purchase Sputnik V in the middle of April, Jalali added.

"Under the contract, 2 million Sputnik V doses should be delivered to Iran. As of now, 400,000 doses have been delivered. We expect one more shipment in the beginning of April. I hope we will be able to increase this volume as well in line with our agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund," Jalali said.