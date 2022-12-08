Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Iran's prosecution has brought official charges against five people accused of being responsible for the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Iran's southern city of Shiraz in October, the prosecutor general of Fars Province, Kazem Mousavi, said on Thursday.

"After the terrorist attack took place and a criminal case was initiated, an investigation was carried out as quickly as possible, with the suspects identified and arrested... Today, after 40 days since the incident, the prosecution finished reviewing the case and it was sent to the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Shiraz after charges were brought," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

In late October, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran. Tasnim reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum.

As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of a female activist.