Iranian Protester Executed for Stabbing Police Officer During Unrest in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Iran's judiciary said on Thursday that a protester who attacked a police officer with a knife was executed in what media call the first execution over ongoing protests in the country.

"A protester who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25, 2022, and stabbed a security officer was executed this morning, Thursday," the IRNA news agency quoted the press service of the judiciary as saying.

According to media reports, the protester was sentenced to death on October 23.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

Several people have been sentenced to death by execution during the protests. For example, Iranian media reported on Tuesday that a court had sentenced five defendants to death for killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Eleven other defendants, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.