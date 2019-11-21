UrduPoint.com
Iranian Protests Subside, No Russians Injured During Unrest - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM

The situation in Iran is becoming stable, and there is no information indicating that Russian nationals have been caught up in the civil unrest, which was sparked following the announcement of increased gasoline prices, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The situation in Iran is becoming stable, and there is no information indicating that Russian nationals have been caught up in the civil unrest, which was sparked following the announcement of increased gasoline prices, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We [the Russian Foreign Ministry] register that the situation is gradually becoming normal.

We have not received any reports, at least at this moment, about injured Russian citizens," Zakharova said during a press briefing.

A wave of protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes. Both the protesters and the security forces suffered casualties. According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine national security.

