Open Menu

Iranian, Qatari FMs Hold Meeting In Tehran

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Iranian, Qatari FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Tehran.00000000.0, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the most important regional issues.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, who has traveled to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, met and held talks with Araghchi on Monday.

The top Qatari diplomat is also scheduled to meet with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in his visit to Tehran.

The Qatari Foreign Minister's trip to Tehran is the first official visit since the formation of the 14th government in Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Visit Tehran Government Top

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From World