Iranian, Qatari FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the most important regional issues.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, who has traveled to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, met and held talks with Araghchi on Monday.

The top Qatari diplomat is also scheduled to meet with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in his visit to Tehran.

The Qatari Foreign Minister's trip to Tehran is the first official visit since the formation of the 14th government in Iran.