UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Red Crescent Says No Need For Additional Help Amid Growing Tensions In Country

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Iranian Red Crescent Says No Need for Additional Help Amid Growing Tensions in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Iranian Red Crescent has told Sputnik in an interview that it stands ready to respond to any possible disaster in the country, including to possible accidents at the funeral of Iran's commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman.

Over 55 people have been reportedly killed in a stampede at the funeral of Soleimani. The burial ceremony of the commander killed in the US airstrike had to be postponed as millions of mourners flocked to Kerman to pay their respects to the late high-ranking military official.

"Our country is very disaster-prone.

Usually, the provisional branches are ready for any possible disaster ... Fortunately, there is no need for help yet. We always keep our volunteers and stuff ready for any possible disaster. Especially, there will be a big ceremony for general Soleimani because of the big demonstration on the streets. Our people will be ready to help if there are any injured people or if something happens in Kerman," Mansoureh Bagheri, Iran Red Crescent Society's Director for international Operations, said when asked whether the organization had to modify its operations in light of the growing tensions in the country.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Kerman Million Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

57 minutes ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

1 hour ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

2 hours ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

2 hours ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

2 hours ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.