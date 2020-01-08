Iranian Red Crescent Says No Need for Additional Help Amid Growing Tensions in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Iranian Red Crescent has told Sputnik in an interview that it stands ready to respond to any possible disaster in the country, including to possible accidents at the funeral of Iran's commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman.

Over 55 people have been reportedly killed in a stampede at the funeral of Soleimani. The burial ceremony of the commander killed in the US airstrike had to be postponed as millions of mourners flocked to Kerman to pay their respects to the late high-ranking military official.

"Our country is very disaster-prone.

Usually, the provisional branches are ready for any possible disaster ... Fortunately, there is no need for help yet. We always keep our volunteers and stuff ready for any possible disaster. Especially, there will be a big ceremony for general Soleimani because of the big demonstration on the streets. Our people will be ready to help if there are any injured people or if something happens in Kerman," Mansoureh Bagheri, Iran Red Crescent Society's Director for international Operations, said when asked whether the organization had to modify its operations in light of the growing tensions in the country.