Iranian Rescuers Search For Crew Of Vessel Capsized In Hormuz Strait - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iranian Rescuers Search for Crew of Vessel Capsized in Hormuz Strait - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Iranian rescuers are searching for six crew members of an Iranian vessel that capsized in the Strait of Hormuz several days ago, and one of them was already confirmed dead, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization for Hormozgan province said on Monday.

The incident took place on December 25.

"The body of one of the crew members of the Kharazm ship was found this morning, the search for other missing people continues," the statement said.

The vessel, which carried seven people - six Iranian citizens and one Indian citizen - capsized to the southeast of Larak Island. The incident occurred while the vessel was heading to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas from the Omani port of Shinas. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

More Stories From World

