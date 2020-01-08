UrduPoint.com
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Warn Of More Possible Attacks If US Responds - Reports

Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) say more responses could follow its early Wednesday missile attack on the Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, where US armed forces are stationed, Iranian Press tv reports.

Earlier, it was reported that at least six rockets landed at the airbase in the early hours of Wednesday.

"IRGC warns #US of more crushing responses in case of any attack," Press TV said on Twitter.

According to Iranian media reports, IRGC has announced that the attack on the base in Iraq is part of a revenge operation that Iran is starting in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

More Stories From World

