Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Warn of More Possible Revenge Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) say more responses could follow its early Wednesday missile attack on the Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, where US armed forces are stationed, Iranian Press tv reports.

Earlier, it was reported that at least six rockets landed at the airbase in the early hours of Wednesday. Press TV said that "tens of rockets" were fired.

According to ABC news, ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two US military facilities in Iraq on Wednesday: a facility in the northern city of Erbil and the Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq.

"IRGC warns #US of more crushing responses in case of any attack," Press TV said on Twitter.

In a later tweet, Pres TV said that IRGC has recommended that Americans call back their troops "to avoid risking their lives."

According to Iranian media reports, IRGC has announced that the attack on the bases in Iraq is part of a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran is starting in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.