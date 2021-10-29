UrduPoint.com

Iranian, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Held Fruitful Meeting , Discussed Sanctions Lift

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iranian, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Held Fruitful Meeting , Discussed Sanctions Lift

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri assessed his recent negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Moscow as fruitful, noting that the potential sanctions lifting was discussed and an agreement was reached to continue consultations.

"In a fruitful and positive meeting with DFM (Deputy Foreign Minister) Sergei Rybakov, we reviewed the recent developments & exchanged views on negotiations to remove unlawful sanctions. It was decided to continue our consultations in different levels to strengthen our common positions," Bagheri wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Agreement

Recent Stories

Secretary reviews RED for corona vaccination in Si ..

Secretary reviews RED for corona vaccination in Sialkot

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

43 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the launchi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the launching ceremony of “Baldiya Kara ..

44 minutes ago
 Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

58 minutes ago
 Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All ..

Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All Detainees - Sudanese Leader

51 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.