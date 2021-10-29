Iranian, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Held Fruitful Meeting , Discussed Sanctions Lift

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri assessed his recent negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Moscow as fruitful, noting that the potential sanctions lifting was discussed and an agreement was reached to continue consultations.

"In a fruitful and positive meeting with DFM (Deputy Foreign Minister) Sergei Rybakov, we reviewed the recent developments & exchanged views on negotiations to remove unlawful sanctions. It was decided to continue our consultations in different levels to strengthen our common positions," Bagheri wrote on Twitter on Friday.