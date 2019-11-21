UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Russian Energy Ministers To Meet In Moscow On Thursday - Embassy

MOSCOW/TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian will visit Moscow on Thursday, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, the Iranian embassy in Russia said.

"The minister will arrive in Moscow on Thursday and will meet with Novak.

The ministers will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at the 15th meeting of the Russian-Iranian commission for trade and economic co-operation in June 2019," the embassy said on Telegram.

According to the IRNA news agency, the minister will go to Moscow to discuss a possible $5-billion loan from Russia.

