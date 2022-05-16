UrduPoint.com

Iranian, Russian Firms May Set Up Joint Plant To To Make Energy Sector Equipment- Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Iranian, Russian Firms May Set Up Joint Plant to to Make Energy Sector Equipment- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Iranian and Russian companies may team up to establish a joint plant for the production of equipment for the oil and gas sector and further export it, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We can use the potential and capabilities of Russian companies in (oil) production, development of oil fields, equipment manufacturing and technology transfer. In addition, by establishing a joint plant in Iran and producing equipment in excess of the equipment used in Iran, companies of the two countries can export it," Jalali said.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Moscow Russia Oil May Gas

Recent Stories

Lebanon awaits results of first vote since multipl ..

Lebanon awaits results of first vote since multiple crises

6 minutes ago
 Miseries of families continue unabated in IIOJK: r ..

Miseries of families continue unabated in IIOJK: report

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Not Simply Put Up With Sweden and Finl ..

Moscow Will Not Simply Put Up With Sweden and Finland Joining NATO - Russian Dip ..

6 minutes ago
 Leaders of Japan, US May Discuss Cooperation on Se ..

Leaders of Japan, US May Discuss Cooperation on Semiconductors Next Week - Repor ..

6 minutes ago
 Mavs, Celtics advance as Bucks, Suns exit NBA play ..

Mavs, Celtics advance as Bucks, Suns exit NBA playoffs

6 minutes ago
 Frankfurt ready to rock Rangers in Seville under B ..

Frankfurt ready to rock Rangers in Seville under Borre's influence

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.