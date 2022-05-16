Iranian, Russian Firms May Set Up Joint Plant to to Make Energy Sector Equipment- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Iranian and Russian companies may team up to establish a joint plant for the production of equipment for the oil and gas sector and further export it, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We can use the potential and capabilities of Russian companies in (oil) production, development of oil fields, equipment manufacturing and technology transfer. In addition, by establishing a joint plant in Iran and producing equipment in excess of the equipment used in Iran, companies of the two countries can export it," Jalali said.