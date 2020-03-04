(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed over the phone the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia exchanged views on the coronavirus, bilateral economic ties, the current situation in Syria's Idlib and also discussed the Astana process during a phone conversation," the ministry said in its official Telegram account.