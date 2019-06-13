UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministries To Create Working Group For Consultations - Official

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

The foreign ministries of Russia and Iran have agreed to set up a working group to hold consultations, Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

"We have set up an advisory working group with our Russian friends, which will convene periodically," he said, commenting on the outcome of his talks with Russian deputy foreign ministers Sergey Vershinin and Mikhail Bogdanov.

During the talks, which were held earlier in the week in Moscow, the sides discussed in detail a broad range of middle East-related issues, including the situations in the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Syria, Libya and Sudan, Khaji added.

