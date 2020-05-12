Iranian Scientists Develop New Nano-Test Detecting COVID-19 in 30 Seconds - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Iranian scientists have developed a new nano-test kit capable of detecting the new coronavirus in 30 seconds with 95-percent accuracy, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

The test kit that can detect the disease at the early stages was unveiled for the first time earlier in the day in the presence of Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari in the city of Shiraz in the country's southwestern Fars province, the news agency reported.

The kit has not received any certificates yet.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in April that local companies developed a rapid and low-cost test for the coronavirus based on antibody detection. The test kits, according to the spokesman, are set to be launched on the market soon.

As of now, Iran is exporting ordinary COVID-19 test kits to a number of countries, including Germany, Turkey, Afghanistan and Lebanon as humanitarian aid.