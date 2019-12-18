UrduPoint.com
Iranian Security Chief Thanks Russia For Supporting Nuclear Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

Iranian Security Chief Thanks Russia for Supporting Nuclear Deal

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani commended Moscow's supportive stance regarding the Iranian nuclear deal during talks with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani commended Moscow's supportive stance regarding the Iranian nuclear deal during talks with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday.

The Iranian and Russian security chiefs, along with their Chinese, Indian, Afghan, Uzbek and Tajik counterparts, are currently participating in a multilateral security meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran. The first meeting in such a format, dubbed the Regional Security Dialogue, in October 2018, concentrated on regional cooperation to confront security threats stemming from terrorist activities in Afghanistan.

"Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council commended Russia's position of principle on countering illegal activities of the United States with respect to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]," the Iranian Embassy in Moscow wrote in its Telegram channel.

At the meeting, Shamkhani emphasized that Iran would be forced to continue curtailing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015. It stipulated that Iran considerably limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. Since May 2019, Iran has been gradually dropping its commitments under the deal. All of the remaining signatories, including Russia, have reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

In early December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States' "destructive anti-Iranian" line was the only obstacle to restoring the JCPOA's intrinsic balance.

